'The 1975' to take over Golden 1 Center in September during North American tour

The band will also make a stop on Sept. 28 in San Jose for all the fans living in the Bay Area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 1975 is scheduled to make a stop in Sacramento during their freshly-announced North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

Fans from around Northern California are expected to flock to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center to see the English pop-rock band perform hits like 'It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)," "I'm in Love With You" and "Robbers."

The show will take over the arena on Tuesday, September 26. Then, on Sept. 28, the band will be at San Jose's SAP Center.

Anyone itching to get their hands on tickets can prepare to snag one starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 through Exclusive Fan Presale. Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Live outside of Northern California and still want to see them? They'll be in San Diego on Sept. 30 and then at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 2.

