The All-American Rejects announced as Stanislaus County Fair headliner

The Stanislaus County Fair has a packed lineup this year between The All-American Rejects, Ginuwine, Blue Oyster Cult and more

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Fans of The All-American Rejects will be happy to know all they have to do is ‘Swing, Swing’ on down to the Stanislaus County Fair in July to see them!

The band was formed by best friends Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler in Oklahoma in 1999. Since then, they’ve sold millions of albums worldwide and seen major chart success with the hits ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ ‘Move Along,’ ‘It Ends Tonight,’ and ‘Gives You Hell’ in the mid 00s.

‘Move Along’ and get your ticket to the fair here. Seeing the show is free with the price of fair admission.

The Stanislaus County Fair runs from July 7-16. Discounted tickets, ride wristbands and the fair season pass are available now.

Other performers include:

Friday, July 7 – Parmalee

Saturday, July 8 – Ginuwine

Sunday, July 9 – El Dasa

Monday, July 10 – The Plain White T's

Tuesday, July 11 – Revisiting Creedence

Wednesday, July 12 – Lit

Thursday, July 13 – The All-American Rejects

Friday, July 14 – Blue Oyster Cult

Saturday, July 15 – Ashley McBryde

Sunday, July 16 - TBA

