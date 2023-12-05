The All-American Rejects announced as Stanislaus County Fair headliner

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Fans of The All-American Rejects will be happy to know all they have to do is ‘Swing, Swing’ on down to the Stanislaus County Fair in July to see them!
According to the Stanislaus County Fair, the pop-punk band is performing on Thursday, July 13, at the Coors Light Stage. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.
The band was formed by best friends Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler in Oklahoma in 1999. Since then, they’ve sold millions of albums worldwide and seen major chart success with the hits ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ ‘Move Along,’ ‘It Ends Tonight,’ and ‘Gives You Hell’ in the mid 00s.
‘Move Along’ and get your ticket to the fair here. Seeing the show is free with the price of fair admission.
The Stanislaus County Fair runs from July 7-16. Discounted tickets, ride wristbands and the fair season pass are available now.
Other performers include:
- Friday, July 7 – Parmalee
- Saturday, July 8 – Ginuwine
- Sunday, July 9 – El Dasa
- Monday, July 10 – The Plain White T's
- Tuesday, July 11 – Revisiting Creedence
- Wednesday, July 12 – Lit
- Thursday, July 13 – The All-American Rejects
- Friday, July 14 – Blue Oyster Cult
- Saturday, July 15 – Ashley McBryde
- Sunday, July 16 - TBA