The Cave set to open new location in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A popular store that buys, sells and trades anything from vintage collectibles to rare board games is expanding to Roseville.

With locations in Folsom and Arden, The Cave is planning for the new location to have its largest showroom. It will be located at 9200 Fairway Drive, a space previously occupied by Bassett Furniture.

Taylor March, the district manager of The Cave, says they're hoping to open in early October.

"This will be our third executed location in 4 years, which is unheard of for most small businesses. We wanted to make sure we hit most of the major suburbs which is where we thrive," March wrote in an email to ABC10.

March says they dabble in all forms of media and even buy Halloween decorations, musical equipment, skate decks, movie props and more. March says they'll spread out their merchandise between all three stores once the Roseville location opens.

The Cave is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but buying hours are restricted from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Folsom location is at 313 East Bidwell St. and the Sacramento location is at 2265 Arden Way.

The Cave is posting updates on the new location on its Instagram page.

