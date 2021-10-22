The City of Sacramento has approved over $6M to fight homelessness

A hotel downtown will convert 92 units into permanent and interim housing, funding for tiny homes and non-profit organizations that shelter the youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an effort to continue its fight against homelessness, the City of Sacramento's City Council approved a plan to allocate more than $6 million in state funds.

The plan, approved Tuesday by City Council, is the second round of the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) program funded by the state Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, according to the City of Sacramento.

A hotel voucher program, known as Project Roomkey, a non-congregate shelter option for the homeless is similar to the current plan the funds will be used for.

Funds were approved by City Council to purchase a downtown motel and convert its 92 units of permanent supportive housing.

The Sutter House motel at 1100 H St. along with a closed restaurant adjacent to the motel will be converted into the Central Sacramento Studios project. The developer, Danco Communities, is going to renovate the hotel rooms and turn them into permanent housing for the homeless.

The Central Sacramento Studios project will consist of nine ADA-accessible rooms as well as fifteen set aside for the state's Mental Health Act. Residents can expect staff onsite 24/7 as well as wrap-around services.

“Getting people into housing and connected to services isn’t just good for the people being directly helped,” said Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents the district where the motel is located. “It’s a vital part of keeping our neighborhoods robust and beautiful, as well as ensuring that our economy is able to recover as quickly as possible.”

Additionally, the La Mancha Homekey Project will see an allocation of $2 million under the HHAP funding to assist the city in converting a motel into 100 permanent housing units.