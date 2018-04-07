If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Firefighters battling the County Fire, which has threatened nearly 1,000 homes and buildings, say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.

#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 82,700 acres and 25% contained. Evacuations in effect. https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/uSaipjp6g2 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

The fire is burning in three rural counties northwest of Sacramento and is only 25 percent contained. Overnight, the size of the fire grew to nearly 83,000 acres.

No homes have burned, but some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.

#CountyFire [update] As a result of the aggressive work of firefighters building containment lines and more favorable weather conditions, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has lifted certain Evacuation Orders for areas in Yolo County. pic.twitter.com/AHX35v4NDy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

#CountyFire [update] The Yolo and Napa County Sheriff’s Offices have issued a Mandatory Evacuation for areas west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53. pic.twitter.com/AWa6jUhxkp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

Firefighters have been using aircraft, bulldozers and backfires to curb the blaze.

© 2018 KXTV