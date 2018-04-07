If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
Firefighters battling the County Fire, which has threatened nearly 1,000 homes and buildings, say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.
The fire is burning in three rural counties northwest of Sacramento and is only 25 percent contained. Overnight, the size of the fire grew to nearly 83,000 acres.
No homes have burned, but some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.
Firefighters have been using aircraft, bulldozers and backfires to curb the blaze.
