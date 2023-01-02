The Sacramento International Airport is about to undergo major changes with $1.3B project

The project, named SMForward, is intended to accommodate projected passenger growth and will start with six projects in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is about to undergo significant changes over the next few years thanks to a $1.3 billion expansion project.

The project, named SMForward, is intended to accommodate projected passenger growth and will start with six projects in 2024.

One major component of the overall project is the construction of a $140 million pedestrian walkway connecting Terminal B to Concourse B – allowing passengers to walk to their gate.

Terminal A and Concourse B will also see new gates, Terminal B will get a new parking garage, and a grand transportation center will consolidate taxi, rideshare and shuttles into one area walkable from both terminals.

The project is expected to end in late 2027 with the completion of a $400 million consolidated rental car facility so travelers won’t need to catch a shuttle to get to their rental car provider.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of federal and state grants, municipal bonds issued by the airport, and user fees.

“Over the next five years, this transformation will create world-class facilities that will enhance our customer’s travel experience while improving crucial infrastructure to meet our growth,” said Director of Sacramento County Department of Airports, Cindy Nichol. “Our airfield has plenty of capacity, but our parking, concourses, and roadways have several choke points. SMForward will address these issues and create an airport ready to serve the modern passenger.”

To learn more about the project, click here. Are you excited about the changes coming to the airport? Let us know at desk@abc10.com

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 'Crazy story' | Woman who lost luggage reunited with Good Samaritan who found it