Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series.

In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series.

The Padres will now face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting on Tuesday.

"I feel great for the city of San Diego because they showed up these last two games and really inspired us to win, it was like an avalanche there at the end," Padres Manager Bob Melvin said. "We weren't going to be denied. It's a fantastic feeling, the whole city of San Diego should feel good about it."

CBS 8's Jake Garegnani was in the Padres Clubhouse for the celebration following the historic victory and spoke to the team as the champagne and Budweiser flowed.

Manny Machado

Joe Musgrove

Nick Martinez

Juan Soto

Trent Grisham

Austin Nola

Jake Cronenworth

Mike Clevinger

Will Meyers

Josh Hader

Padres Manager Bob Melvin

