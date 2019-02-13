Love is officially in the air this time of year...but apparently Sacramento is not feeling love when it comes to the dating scene.

According to a recent study by Apartment List, Sacramento ranks as the 11th worst city in the country for dater satisfaction. And if you're a millennial, it actually gets worse. According to that same study, Sacramento is ranked as the second worst city in the country for millennial dating.

So if millennials are seeking a date in the Sacramento area, their best option may be to move. The good news is that you don't have to move far. San Francisco is ranked as the third best place to date in the country.

If the Bay Area is not your thing, maybe Southern California is. Los Angeles ranked as the 22nd best city to date in.

RELATED: Sacramentans respond to city's 'poor dating' ranking

Another thing millennials can do to increase their dating chances is to seek options other than dating apps. Yes, Bumble and Tinder are very popular. But there are others who prefer to meet dates in more organic ways — like at the grocery store, gym, post office...you get the idea.

If you can't find love anywhere, always remember this: The best relationship you can have is with yourself. You have to love you before anyone else.

_______________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Worst city for dating: Is Sacramento's rating accurate?

According to a recent survey by Apartment List, Sacramento is the 11th worst city in the United States for dating. So ABC10 took to the streets to see how locals feel about it.