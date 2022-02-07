British rock band The Who coming to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Who has announced a brand new 2022 North American tour called 'The Who Hits Back!'
Brace yourselves, Sacramento Who fans because they'll be performing on Oct. 26 live at the Golden 1 Center.
Produced by Live Nation, the kick-off date is April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Hard Rock Live for the spring 2022 tour and returns for the fall 2022 tour on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The Who Hits Back tour dates:
Spring 2022
- Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL - April 22
- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL - April 24
- Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL - April 27
- Moody Center in Austin, TX - May 3
- American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - May 5
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX - May 8
- Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK - May 10
- FedExForum in Memphis, TN - May 13
- TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH - May 15
- TD Garden in Boston, MA - May 18
- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - May 20
- Capital One Arena in Washington, DC - May 23
- Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY - May 26
- Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, NY - May 28
Fall 2022
- Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON - October 2
- Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI - October 4
- UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY - October 7
- Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH - October 9
- United Center in Chicago, IL - October 12
- Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO - October 14
- Ball Arena in Denver, CO - October 17
- Moda Center in Portland, OR - October 20
- Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA - October 22
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - October 26
- Honda Center in Anaheim, CA - October 28
- Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA - November 1
- Dolby Live in Las Vegas, NV - November 4 and 5
