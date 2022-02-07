British rock band The Who coming to Sacramento

General tickets are on sale starting Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Who has announced a brand new 2022 North American tour called 'The Who Hits Back!'

Brace yourselves, Sacramento Who fans because they'll be performing on Oct. 26 live at the Golden 1 Center.

Produced by Live Nation, the kick-off date is April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Hard Rock Live for the spring 2022 tour and returns for the fall 2022 tour on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The Who Hits Back tour dates:

Spring 2022

Fall 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9