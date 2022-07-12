Vacaville theater hosts citywide scavenger hunt fundraiser

Proceeds from the event will benefit the theater’s Arts in Education Campaign, the Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Party for Foster Youth, and scholarships.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville’s Starbound Theatre is hosting a holiday-themed scavenger hunt to raise money for multiple youth-centered funds.

The hunt began Dec. 4, but it’s not too late to register and start searching until the end date, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m.

Participating groups, which can be families or individuals, will have about 12-15 tasks to complete at their own pace.

The first team to complete the challenge will win $100 and 50 extra entries to win a prize from the “Twelve Hours of Christmas” giveaway. Teams who finish, but not first, will still be entered to win one of the 12 prizes in the raffle and those unable to complete the scavenger hunt by Dec. 18 will be entered into a “daily bonus prizes” category.

The Twelve Hours of Christmas grand prize is $250 cash. Other prizes include four tickets on the Polar Express, family pack of movie tickets and more. Daily Bonus Prizes will feature gift cards or merchandise donated by local restaurants and retailers.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in festive clothes while searching and there will be bonus prizes awarded to the most festive dressed team and most festive duo, according to the website.

Tickets are $25 per team with the option to purchase extra entries for prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the theater’s Arts in Education Campaign, the Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Party for Foster Youth, and Starbound Theatre’s Scholarship Fund.

Starbound Theatre is a local theater program for students ages 4 and up from all backgrounds to explore the world of theater, according to the website.

The Starbound Theatre is located at 318 Main St. in Downtown Vacaville.

