SACRAMENTO- Millions of Americans will cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 6. There are also millions who have decided not to vote.

We spoke with several individuals to understand why they decided not to exercise their constitutional right.

"I just don't know where to go to vote," stated one Sacramento resident. "I will be working," stated another.

There were also individuals who were not informed on who the candidates are. "I don't know enough about who's running or the political parties to make an educated vote, and I don't want my vote to impact wrong, so I'd rather not vote at all," explained another Sacramento resident.

One of the more profound answers we heard was from someone who didn't trust the election process. "I feel like a lot of it is rigged, or set up the way it's going to go. So what more could my vote do?"

Election day is on Tuesday. Most polls open around 7 a.m.

