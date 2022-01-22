Pamela Allen with Eagles Flight has been a representative for Lina's family. SAPD, the FBI and local search organizations are still on the case.

SAN ANTONIO — The Amber Alert for Lina Sardar Khil is no longer in effect, but the FBI, the San Antonio Police Department and local search organizations are still on the case.

Pamela Allen with Eagles Flight has been a representative for Lina's family. She joined us on Eyewitness News This Morning, sharing the importance of how people should continue spreading the word about the missing 3-year-old girl.

Lina, who will turn four next month, disappeared from a playground on December 20. An AMBER Alert was issued but has since been called off. The FBI and SAPD are still calling it a missing person's case. Before, the police chief has said they do not have evidence to suspect foul play and are not treating this as an abduction.

When we asked about Lina's family, Allen said, "They're not doing very well. Every day is another day without their baby. Every day they are having to deal with this loss."

Lina's father described her as the "light of the family and there's just darkness and sadness in their home," Allen said.

Volunteers are continuing to aid in the search. Allen said the community's response has been "tremendous" as "Americans, Afghanis, all joined together."

Allen said the recent photos shared of Lina's outfit and jewelry are meant to serve as clues of what the little girl could be wearing as clues have been lacking so far, she said. The bracelets are blue plastic and gold-tone. She was wearing an article around her neck known as the 'taweez' that has verses from the Quran.

She also said she wants people to continue wearing their buttons and putting up posters with Lina's photo. "We want to keep this information relevant," she said.

As one month has passed since Lina's disappearance, the family says they are grateful for the support from the community.

If you want to help aid in the search, Allen said you can visit the Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach Facebook page here.

"Please continue to pray for this family that is going through such a hard time," she said.