Thieves caught on camera stealing trailer from Encinitas woman's home

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thieves drive off with a trailer full of jewelry in Encinitas. Their heist, caught on a Ring security camera. But that jewelry was someone’s business. Her livelihood. And now it’s gone.

CBS8’s Anna Laurel spoke with Andrea Edington who says, when her trailer was stolen, her life stopped.

Edington has sold jewelry for years. She says, “I’ve always done pop up sales. I’m old school.”

If you’ve been to a farmers market or street festival around San Diego, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Edington and her jewelry. She sells Tigers Eye, Blue Turquoise, Jasper, Montana Agate, Green Amethyst, Opal, Garnet. And because she does all in-person sales, her inventory is usually with her. She says, “It goes from the trailer to the house to the storage unit and it just so happened that Sunday, I was flat with a migraine. So everything was left in the trailer.”

Shortly before 1am early Wednesday morning, a truck drove past Edington’s house. Her Ring camera picked it up. A minute later, the truck came back. This time, it somehow hitched Edington’s trailer up to it and drove off. We watched the video with her of the truck driving away -- her life in it. She says, “How dare they do that? It took a lot of nerve.”

The trailer was full of thousands of Sterling Silver rings, precious stone bracelets and earrings. The police report shows $143,000 worth of equipment and jewelry stolen. Insurance will cover about $20,000.

She says, “It puts me in a huge bind, I have no money coming in. I've lost my income." Income she says had just picked up after COVID.

She says, “I’ve had my best days and I’m like, oh my gosh. I’m going to get ahead of things I’m going to get out of debt.”

Now that hope is gone. She says, “She's in God's hands you know.”

Edington’s friends put together a GoFundMe page to try to help her.

If you know anything, please call CRIMESTOPPERS. 888-583-TIPS

