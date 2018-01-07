Protests have been growing against the Trump administration's ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy and Saturday was the biggest outpouring of demonstrators yet.

The ‘Families Belong Together’ rallies took place in more than 700 cities across the country – including Sacramento and Modesto.

Thousands of demonstrators stood outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at Capitol Mall in Downtown Sacramento to protest the separation of immigrant families at the border. They called on the Trump administration to reunite kids with their parents.

“I'm here because I'm a mom of two girls, and if the children looked like my girls, this wouldn't be happening,” said Lisa Kaplan from Natomas. “This is based on race – no family should be separated, and my heart breaks with the thought that my girls would be separated."

Despite the distance between Californians and the hundreds of migrants detained in Texas, several people who attended the rally said the situation at the border hits close to home.

“It's our community, so it doesn't feel far away,” said Mayra Espinoza. “This is our parents, our grandparents, our neighbors. It's all of us – it's not far away – it's here."

City and state leaders took the opportunity to encourage protestors to take the same passion they have to help reunite families to the polls this November.

"If there's another event, we'll show up. If there’s something we need to sign or vote – we are definitely going to be present,” Espinoza said.

© 2018 KXTV