Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map.

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday.

Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area.

The outages started just after 3 p.m. and it's not clear when power will be restored.

No additional details on the outage are available at this time.

