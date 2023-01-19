x
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. 

Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area.

The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map. The map shows at least four large outages impacting around 10,000 customers in the area. 

The outages started just after 3 p.m. and it's not clear when power will be restored.

No additional details on the outage are available at this time.

Outage Map

See the full outage map below or click HERE.

