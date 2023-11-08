Thousands without power across Tuolumne, Calaveras counties

The biggest outage is in the San Andreas area, impacting more than 3,500 customers.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers are without power due to outages across Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.

The outages are impacting more than 5,000 customers across the two counties. However, the majority of those impacted appear to be in the San Andreas area, where about 3,500 customers are without power. The other areas include Sonora and Twain Harte.

It's not clear why the power outages are occurring, but according to the PG&E outage map, PG&E is assessing the cause.

PG&E expects power to return around 3 a.m. in the Sonora area, 4 a.m. in the Twain Harte area and 4:30 a.m. in the San Andreas area.

For outage updates, view the PG&E outage map HERE.

