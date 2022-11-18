Canton Police Officers found human remains Thursday evening at Reformation Parkway near the Waleska Street underpass.

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police.

Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning, another was a homicide, and they're investigating to see if the third might be connected to the homicide.

Concerned resident Maxwell Buchanan said, “It’s just horrific, who knows what’s going on?”

The department found "human skeletal remains" near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street along the river, on Thursday. Police said the remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further investigation and possible identification.

“The world’s a crazy place,” said Gabriel Shull who works near the area where the bodies were found.

In previous months, investigators worked two other scenes near Waleska Street. In a news release, police said they found the first body near Reformation Parkway and Waleska on June 21. Police recovered 42-year-old William Watkins' body in a wood line.

Gloria Parker, mother of Watkins, said Friday her heart breaks knowing that another family will have to go through what she and her family endured.

“They need to start patrolling these areas more because nothing like that has ever happened around here,” said Parker.

On July 8, police obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in Watkins' homicide, Jacob Huckabay. The warrant charges Huckabay with Malice Murder. It says Huckabay got into a fight with Watkins, put him in a choke hold, slammed his face to the ground, and stabbed him several times in the neck area, then concealed the body with the knife in Watkins' neck, and left the area.

Huckabay is in the Cherokee County jail. He was indicted on Oct. 11 for murder, aggravated assault and other charges. He is scheduled for a jury trial in January 2023.

The second body, identified as Pedro Hernandez-Santiago, was found on July 16 upstream in the Etowah River near Brown Street -- just north of Waleska Street. Police said an autopsy performed by the GBI Crime Lab revealed that Hernandez-Santiago died from a drowning. They also reported methamphetamine could have played a role in his death, suggesting that no foul play was involved.

Police said the death of Hernandez-Santiago wasn't related to the others. However, Canton detectives are investigating to determine if the body found Thursday is connected to Watkins' homicide case.

Police said Thursday's investigation is still in progress and there are limited details at this time. The department said there is no active threat to the public.