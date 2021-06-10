Timberview High School shooting suspect's family asks for forgiveness, calls out bullying

Carrol Harrison, a spokesperson for the Simpkins family, said the teen was trying to protect himself, and unfortunately, made a bad decision in taking the gun.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The family of the 18-year-old suspect in the Timberview High School shooting believe bullying played a part in the teen turning to violence.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in after injuring four in a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, police said.

Three victims had to be taken to the hospital, including two who had gunshot wounds.

Simpkins will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun, police said.

Carrol Harrison, a spokesperson for the Simpkins family, said the teen was trying to protect himself, and unfortunately, made a bad decision in taking the gun to school.

“He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media that show he was being attacked,” Harrison said. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, and taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others.”

Harrison went on to say it takes everyone to stand together about bullying.

The family said they are not justifying Simpkins’ actions, and say what he did wasn’t right.

Harrison said the family hopes police investigate “properly” and said there will be independent investigations done too.

The family’s message to the victims of the shooting:

“We have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real, and it takes us all… We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.

Police said the three hospitalized victims were reported to be "OK."

One victim, a 15-year-old student, was out of surgery and is recovering in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Another victim, an 25-year-old man, did not have to undergo surgery and is in "good condition." Another teenage female victim was possibly grazed by bullet, and is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the day.