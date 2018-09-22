BERKELEY, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police arrested a suspect in the infamous NorCal Rapist cold case.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Roy Charles Waller, of Benicia, in Berkeley on Thursday. According to investigators, Waller was an employee at UC Berkeley.

The NorCal Rapist case has gone on for 27 years, with the earliest reported incident occurred in 1991.

In a press conference held Friday afternoon, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said they believe Waller committed crimes in six California counties, including Yolo and Sacramento Counties. Police believe there are 10 victims across those six counties.

The following is a timeline of the NorCal Rapist suspect's alleged crimes:

