Man convicted of sexual abuse of 3 children

The Sacramento County District Attorney's office says he abused an 11-year-old for more than three years

SACRAMENTO, California — A man was convicted for the sexual abuse of a child, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Timothy Bingaman of 10 counts of forcible lewd acts on a child and six counts of committing lewd acts upon a child. He faces 118 years in prison.

Timothy Bingaman met a 9-year-old and her family in El Dorado County in 2016. Bingaman took the girl along with his family to Sacramento County and while staying with friends sexually abused the 9-year-old on two occasions. He also sexually abused the 11-year-old daughter of the friend he was staying with.

The district attorney's office said he abused the 11-year-old for more than three years. Bingaman wrote the girl a love note, which was later used as evidence in the trial. He told her he would kill her father and grandmother if she told anyone about the abuse.

Bingaman took another 9-year-old girl on vacation with other children including the 11-year-old victim. In 2017, he took the two girls to a hotel room in South Lake Tahoe and sexually assaulted the 9-year-old, his third victim.

The second victim, the 11-year-old, came forward about the abuse in 2020. The first victim told detectives about the abuse when detectives interviewed her in 2020. The third victim came forward about the abuse in 2022 when she discovered her grandmother was supporting Bingaman while he was in custody.

Bingaman is set to be sentenced on Oct. 20, 2023.

