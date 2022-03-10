Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager

Under that role, she will be the coordinator, collaborator, mediator, policy maker and point of contact for the nighttime economy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer.

Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday.

In the role, Lee-Vogt will be the coordinator, collaborator, mediator, policy maker and point of contact for the nighttime economy.

What this means is that she will oversee and centralize efforts from various departments, and work closely with businesses and residents to address problems and enhance the development of Sacramento's nightlife.

According to a news release, Lee-Vogt has managed the city's Entertainment Permit Program since 2009, which includes reviewing, approving, issuing and administering permits to businesses throughout the city. She also oversees citywide programs like tenant protection and rental housing.

The creation of the position is one of a few things the city has done to improve safety since April's mass shooting. Other actions taken include new lighting and security in downtown, midtown and Old Sacramento; officers in the entertainment unit working later, and increasing the amount of overtime for officers in those areas.

