Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target

STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue Nov. 29, according to officials.

Police said the woman was walking to her car in the parking lot when the man came up to her and tried flirting with her. The woman told the man, identified by police as 26-year-old Raymond Anthony Wiggins Jr., that she wasn’t interested, but he allegedly kept trying.

She got to her car and the man kicked the door before she could lock it, according to police. When the door opened, the man allegedly punched her in the face and stole her cell phone.

The victim ran after the man, who allegedly punched her again before dropping her phone and riding his bicycle away from the area.

Officers say Wiggins Jr. was found Friday morning in the 300 block of Center Street. He was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

