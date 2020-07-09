PG&E power shutoff | Tips to get through a power outage

With PG&E power shutoffs on the horizon, here is how to best prepare your family for outlasting an outage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) announced on Monday it is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to strong, dry winds and intense heat.

For some customers in parts of 21 California counties, this will mean planned power outages as PG&E works to avoid more deadly and destructive wildfires during what is already a historic fire season.

If you are wondering how you can best prepare for a power outage in your area, there are some easy life hacks you can take before and during an outage to make sure you and your family stay completely safe throughout the entirety of the event.

Amid Extreme Heat, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 21 Counties - PG&E is Notifying Customers Who Might Be Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff https://t.co/4ueGKuOkwQ pic.twitter.com/1WnaWEIQPi — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 7, 2020

Here are some tips for power shutoffs:

What to do before a shutoff

Stock water. Aim for one gallon per person per day for up to a week. Humans can survive without water for only 3 days. Don't forget about water for your pets!

Sign up for local alerts and PG&E (or your electricity provider's) warning systems. Make sure your address and phone number are correct to receive the most updated information directly from the source.

Evacuations are much more likely during winter months, when freezing temperatures can make a house uninhabitable. You can prepare by packing a "go bag" with important documents, clothing, and a first-aid kit. Don't forget about your pets! If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for them. Have a plan in place for their care throughout the shutoff and if you need to evacuate.

What to do during a shutoff