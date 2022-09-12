A celebration of holiday stories takes center stage at The Sofia

The show is called 'Tis The Season and it is a collection of holiday stories produced and directed by five local writers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sofia, home of the B Street Theater, has a show taking center stage that is perfect for the holidays and for the family.

It's all part of a family series that highlights what it's like to be a kid during the holidays. Expect true holiday magic while learning about how elves became Santa’s helpers, solving a holiday-style Sherlock Holmes mystery, exploring the different winter traditions celebrated around the world and discovering how fireworks boomed the first New Year!

"It's really just a joyful holiday ride is what I would call it," said Lyndsay Burch, an artistic director of The Sofia. "It's incredible and so important to have that talent in this community and develop work for this community. Sacramento is not just a place where we bring things in from other places, it's a place where we're constantly creating."

The Sofia also has field trips so students can come to watch a show, ask actors and writers about their experience and learn more about local theater and playwriting.

"In the last couple of years, kids haven't been able to go out on as many field trips as we would like them to because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tara Sissom Pittaro, manager for the Theatre for Young Audiences. "Getting them out of the classroom, giving them these culturally enriching experiences, it's proven to increase their emotional and mental health, their academic performance, and it's just fun especially this time of the year."