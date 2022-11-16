Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

CHP says a sedan with a flat tire was hit by a pickup truck, killing a 2-year-old inside the sedan and injuring two others.

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire.

Their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck merging onto the Riverside Avenue on-ramp. The crash killed the two-year-old boy and seriously injured his mother, and the driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital.

The right lanes of the freeway were shut down for a few hours before reopening around 11:15 a.m.

CHP says they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

