Toddler shot, later dies at Vallejo hospital

VALLEJO, Calif. — A toddler was shot and killed in a home Friday morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Alhambra Avenue around 11 a.m. It’s not clear what happened before the shooting, but police say the toddler was taken to the hospital where they later died from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or via email at Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

No additional information is available at this time.