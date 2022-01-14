'I finally did it' | Toledo-area bowler notches 100th perfect game

Ken Alexander bowled his first 300 more than 30 years ago. On Wednesday night, he did it for the 100th time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ken Alexander is a lifelong bowler; he began playing at just five years old and hasn't stopped.

His parents owned a bowling alley for a period of time, helping to forge his passion for the game.

After working at Jeep for more than 30 years, Alexander retired in 2009. Since then, he's worked with lifelong friends at Jugs Bowling Center, where does a little bit of everything.

"I do the counter, I do the bar, machine. Whatever they need," he said.

It was about 30 years ago that Alexander bowled his first perfect game.

"The first time I did it, I was really really nervous because I had never shot one," he said.

But, that would not be Alexander's last game of 300. Over the next three decades, he would bowl an impressive 99 more perfect games.

It was in the last ten years the 300 games started to pile up, and Wednesday night, Alexander notched his 100th perfect game.

"I was super nervous again — the other ones I was really never nervous. I mean, you get a little nervous, but nothing like yesterday. It was something that I wanted to do, and I finally did it," he said.

Alexander said he loves the game of bowling, but records aside, the best part is the people he gets to be around.

"Now that I got a hundred it's like, if I shoot any more that's fine, but it's not like I'm going to get 200. Bowling is a night out with my friends," he said.