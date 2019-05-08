Friday, Aug 2, was International Beer Day, so we asked you to name your favorite local brewery. We received a lot of great answers, but here are the top five breweries that received the most love.

There's not one, but two Dustbowl Brewery tap rooms in Turlock and both are equally as fun. The taproom downtown is a great place for a casual drink and dinner, but if you're looking for more, head to the source! Check out the brewery down the road where you can take a tour of the facility, relax outside on the patio, or play outdoor games. Plus, the brewery and tap room is dog friendly, so your furry friends can join in on the fun.

Voted California Brewery of the Year in 2018, this is a the place to stop for beer lovers. The intimate tap room is kid and dog friendly and offers more than just your average beer. There's also Kombucha and handmade soda, too. It's popularity has helped it grow with a second location including a barrel room, expected to open by the end of 2019.

If you visit Claimstake Brewing's Instagram page, you'll be delighted to see some of the most colorful beers to exist. This place has all the colors of the beer rainbow with stouts, porters, red ales, cherry sour beers, hazy IPAs and even a Hawaiian punch ale. If you're not feeling a traditional pint then grab a beer slushie and enjoy the summer days.

There's always a new beer on tap and plenty to try when visiting Track 7 Brewing. With three different locations, including their newest restaurant and taproom, The Other Side, it's a classic stop when looking for a local beer. This brewery also has games and food that make it perfect for a night out when you need a break from the work week.

Although it's only been open since 2016, Crooked Lane received a lot of love on our Facebook and Instagram page. With live music every weekend and an outside biergarten, it's a hot spot for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a glass of Sail on Silver Girl IPA or Hammock Time Blonde Ale. Plus, they give back to the community by supplying local farmers with spent grains, hops and yeast to feed livestock and to compost.

Cheers!