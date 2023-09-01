Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for parts of Northern California

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of several counties in Northern California lasts until 4:45 a.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service expired early Tuesday morning. Both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning have ended for parts of Northern California.

An early-morning tornado warning has expired for areas including western Tuolumne County, east central San Joaquin County, north central Stanislaus County, Southwestern Calaveras County, Modesto, Ceres and Riverbank.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which lasts until 4:45 a.m., impacts these areas:

Southwestern Tuolumne County

Northeastern Sacramento County

Northeastern Stanislaus County

Western El Dorado County

Southwestern Placer County

Calaveras County

Southeastern Yuba County

Southwestern Nevada County

Amador County

According to an earlier Tweet from the National Weather Service, the communities of Modesto, Ceres and Riverbank were at the highest risk for a tornado.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services said tornadoes are difficult to confirm at night so if there is one issued for your area, here is what to do.

"Recommended action is to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services wrote in a tweet.

