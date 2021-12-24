The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the skier was caught and buried in an avalanche.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve.

CAIC said the incident happened in the northeast-facing slope below the treeline on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. Officials said the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three blow the snow surfaces.

According to a Twitter post by CAIC, the skier was caught, buried, and killed by the avalanche.

Officials said the victim's partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole and pull him out of the snow, but he died.

Search and Rescue personnel from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the man's body after dark.

The identity of the tourer has not been released.

CAIC is reminding everyone who is traveling in the mountains this holiday season to be extremely careful.

On Thursday, CAIC posted Avalance Warnings for most of the Colorado mountains. A snowstorm hit the mountains on Thursday, leaving behind up to two feet of snow in some areas.

On Friday, CAIC reported an Avalanche Warning across the Northern Mountains. They said the storm total were anywhere from 6 inches to 18 inches. The most dangerous areas were Park Range, Flat Tops, and Never Summer Range, according to CAIC.

CAIC said dangerous avalanche conditions will continue throughout the weekend.

A backcountry tourer was caught, buried, and killed today in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragic accident. Be very careful if you are traveling in the mountains over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/fHIT20BTbi — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) December 25, 2021

