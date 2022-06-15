Toxic algae alert issued for beach at Lake Tahoe

According to officials, the Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek areas can be dangerous to pets and people amid the growth of toxic algae.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The growth of toxic algae at one of Lake Tahoe's beaches prompted the U.S. Forest Service to issue a warning Wednesday.

According to a Tweet by the Forest Service's Lake Tahoe office, shallow pools and slow-moving water near Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek have promoted toxic algae growth that can lead to illness in pets and humans.

Toxic algal mats can be attached to the bottom of the beach, detached and floating in the water or washed up on shore, the U.S. Forest Service says.

The agency has encouraged beach visitors to not let children or adults touch, eat or swallow any algal mats. Dogs are also encouraged not to eat algal mats or drink from the lake's water in that area.

If any pets or people get sick after ingesting algae, a doctor or veterinarian should be contacted immediately, the Forest Service said.

Toxic algae, also known as blue-green algae, can bloom when water is warm, slow-moving and full of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, according to the CDC.

The CDC says that symptoms of algae exposure in humans include stomach pains, vomiting, headaches, a fever, muscle weakness and skin, eyes, nose, or throat irritation.

Animals can get sick or even die within minutes to days after toxic algae exposure, according to the CDC.

In October of 2021, harmful algal blooms were detected at Lake Tahoe's Regan and El Dorado Beaches prompting Regan Beach to close for the season.

