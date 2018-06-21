The toxicology report has been released for a parolee who died while in a Sacramento police wagon that was taking him to jail, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The cause of Brandon Smith's death has been determined to be "sudden death with methamphetamine intoxication while in custody of law enforcement," the police department said.

An apparent "plastic baggie" was identified in Smith's stomach. There was no internal torso or intracranial trauma, as well as no evidence of neck compression or asphyxia, police added.

You can see the full autopsy report below:

According to a press release, on June 6, Smith was in the custody of parole agents with the state's Department of Corrections, who requested a marked Sacramento police vehicle transport him to jail. He was being transported for a parole violation and public intoxication, the police department said.

He was "handcuffed and laying on the floor" of a treatment facility when the Sacramento police officer helped the agents get him on his feet. The officials then walked him to the rear of the patrol wagon and put him inside, the department said.

As the officer drove, he monitored Smith through the wagon's video monitoring equipment, and as he approached the jail, he noticed the victim had stopped moving, police said.

When the officer parked in the jail entry and checked on Smith, he was unresponsive, the department said. The officer and the parole agents, who had followed the Sacramento police wagon in their vehicle, administered CPR until the fire department arrived and took over medical care. Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

