Toyota to cut back vehicle production due to supply chain issues

SAN ANTONIO — Toyota Motor North America said in a statement Friday the company will cut back on vehicle production due to supply chain shortages and COVID-related challenges.

The statement said in North America, the company is projecting a reduction of around 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles in February due to shortages affecting production.

The company said it did not expect the production cutbacks to affect employment at this time.

At Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas here in San Antonio, the company said it was making changes on the production schedule. The adjustment will include consolidating production from two shifts to one shift. They continue have a second shift focusing on training, maintenance and optimization activity.

The statement released by the company reads in part:

"We are evaluating this condition on a weekly basis. Toyota is committed to long-term employment stability with recruitment and new hire efforts continuing week over week.