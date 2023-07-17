ST PAUL, Minn. — After introducing "track chairs" at five state parks last summer, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced they're going to start offering the all-terrain wheelchairs at more parks across the state.
Starting Aug. 1, track chairs will be available at 13 state parks across Minnesota. The DNR says the chairs are for use on trails that are not suitable for traditional wheelchairs, allowing visitors to explore areas of the parks they may not have previously had access to.
Here's a list of the parks that are offering the chairs:
- Blue Mounds State Park — (507) 283-6050
- Camden State Park — (507) 872-7031
- Crow Wing State Park — (218) 825-3075
- Father Hennepin State Park — (320) 676-8763
- Fort Snelling State Park — (612) 279-3550
- Frontenac State Park — (651) 299-3000
- Itasca State Park — (218) 699-7251
- Lake Bemidji State Park — (218) 308-2300
- Lake Carlos State Park — (320) 852-7200
- McCarthy Beach State Park — (218) 274-7200
- Maplewood State Park — (218) 863-8383
- Myre-Big Island State Park — (507) 668-7060
- Split Rock Lighthouse State Park — (218) 595-7625
Officials are encouraging people to call and reserve the chairs ahead of time to ensure they're available. The chairs are free but a state park vehicle permit is required for any vehicle going into a park. There are discounted vehicle permits for anyone with a vehicle hang tag for a disability.
Track chair trails maps for Crow Wing State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park and Maplewood State Park are also available, and McCarthy Beach State Park is continuing to offer adaptive beach chairs.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.