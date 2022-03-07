Tracy's 4th of July bash at Lincoln Park: Need to Know

The main event happens at 9:30 p.m. with the professional fireworks show at John C. Kimball High School.

TRACY, Calif. — Parades, balloons, fireworks and more on the agenda for the Fourth of July in Tracy.

The first part of the big bash will be hosted at Lincoln Park and kick off early in the morning with hot-air balloon rides and a pancake breakfast starting at 6 a.m.

It'll be followed by the Downtown Tracy 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 10th and B Street and ends at Front Street Plaza.

“The annual 4th of July Parade is an important investment in our community that we are happy to make,” said Dino Margaros, Tracy City Center Association executive director. “It provides wonderful social, economic, and artistic opportunities for local businesses and our residents to come together and celebrate.”

The main event happens at 9:30 p.m. with the professional fireworks show at John C. Kimball High School. Gates for the event open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $5 for anyone 13 to 64 and $2 for anyone two to 12 years old. Keep in mind, parking or stopping on South Lammers or Eleventh Street is banned.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.