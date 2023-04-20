Police looking for man after attempted Tracy bank robbery

A man allegedly attempted to rob a bank on Tracy Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police officers are looking for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a bank on Tracy Boulevard just before 2 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

The man allegedly entered the bank and demanded money while claiming he had a gun. Witnesses described him as wearing all black, with hazel eyes and freckles.

Officials say no money was taken and the man was gone by the time they got to the bank. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Brian Cockey at Brian.Cockey@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6602.