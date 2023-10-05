x
Tracy police say 'no credibility' to bomb threat at Traina Elementary School

Officers will be doing extra patrols on campus out of an abundance of caution.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department said Wednesday there is "no credibility" to a bomb threat made at Anthony Traina Elementary School. 

Officers investigated the threat and said the student responsible for the threat has been identified and disciplined, according to the Jefferson School District. The student's identity has not been released.

Officers will be doing extra patrols on campus out of an abundance of caution.

If anyone sees information about a threat in the community, call the Tracy Police Department Dispatch at (209) 831-6550.

ABC10 has reached out to the school district for more information.

   

