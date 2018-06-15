Jahmir Mitchell, 12, loves connecting with friends at the Tracy Boys & Girls Club..

"Good spirits, nice, pleasant," said Mitchell.

But, after the club received word recently it would not be getting $500,000 in grant money, the summer program he loves could go away for good.

"Myself, our staff, my board of directors were upset. We were devastated that this is happening," said Kelly Wilson, the club's executive director.

Wilson says through a set of complicated criteria, the state did not allocate any federal grant money to San Joaquin County.

The grant money lost is nearly a quarter of the Tracy Boys & Girls Club overall budget. With the loss, the club is facing losing the entire summer program that serves nearly 400 kids.

They are faced with losing 177 kids of the 800 served during the school year at the club's seven Tracy sites. Aside from kids playing games, swimming and playing basketball, they also focus on living a healthy lifestyle, nutrition and academics.

The club is now asking for the community to donate to make up for the funding shortfall.

