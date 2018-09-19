The City of Tracy broke ground on the expansion of their one and only senior center, Tuesday afternoon.

The expansion project of the Lolly Hansen Senior Center is worth about $2.6 million. A chunk of it is being paid for through Tax Measure V, passed by Tracy voters two years ago to fund improvements like this around the city.

Brian MacDonald, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Tracy, says they’ll be expanding their multipurpose room and computer lab, in addition to renovating the kitchen, lobby, and bathrooms. They'll also be adding in some new recreational equipment, among other upgrades to the facility.

This is a senior center utilized by more than 4,000 seniors every year, most of whom say this expansion has been a long time coming.

"It just means that we can accommodate more people, because there's a lot of people here now that are moving into Tracy. They're like baby boomers. They want to come and they want to exercise and we'll have a lot more room, because, currently, we can only take 56 per class. So people get turned away," Valerie Stallbaumer, a Tracy resident said.

MacDonald says they plan to finish this project and re-open the senior center by April 2019. In the meantime, programming and events for seniors have been relocated to the Tracy Community Center next door.

