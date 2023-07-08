Tracy city attorney terminated after practicing law with suspended license

As a result, Young said this put the city at risk and potentially invalidates and nullifies any contracts, negotiations, and actions taken by her during July.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy city attorney was terminated after practicing law with a suspended license, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young said in a statement.

Young says Bijal Patel didn't notify the city after the State Bar suspended her license July 1.

This made Patel's license "involuntarily inactive," which Young says is not legally different from having her license suspended.

As a result, Young says this put the city at risk and potentially invalidates and nullifies any contracts, negotiations and actions taken by her during July.

"Our city has been compromised and research still must be conducted to uncover the financial implications for our City. In addition, all salary she has received and any benefits the City has paid for after July 1 is a waste of taxpayer money," Young said in a statement.

Young says the city council is meeting Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. and she encourages people to attend and call for Patel to be removed from office to ensure she is revoked.

"I am calling on my fellow City Councilmembers to ensure the Agreement between the City and Ms. Patel remains revoked as of July 1, as per the self-executing terms of the employment agreement," Young said.

