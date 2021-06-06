Tracy family mourning victims of double homicide

Jesus Garcia Cruz, 24, and his sister Valeria Garcia Cruz were shot and killed Thursday outside their home in Tracy.

TRACY, Calif. — A Tracy family is mourning the loss of a brother and sister in an early Thursday morning shooting at their home. Jesus Garcia Cruz, 24, and his sister Valeria Garcia Cruz were shot and killed while their father was injured by a gunshot to the leg.

Police said suspected gunman Allenray Calamba, 21, is currently in critical condition. The family identified him as an ex-boyfriend but declined to offer more details.

Laura Aponte, a cousin, said Jesus was a typical young man, working to achieve his dreams, while Valeria was a young mother with lots of plans for herself and her baby. Aponte said the shooting also came as an emotional and financial shock.

"All of this comes with lots of bills and payments everywhere," Aponte said. "And you know, it's double."

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help to "collect some money to plan the funeral that they both deserve."

Aponte said the family is also working through enormous grief.

"We’re trying to cope with the fact that they’re not with us anymore," Aponte said. "And that we don’t hear them anymore. It hurts. It hurts very much."