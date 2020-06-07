Fire leaves 8 Tracy families without a home, fireworks being investigated

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority is investigating the cause, it says fireworks could have sparked the fire. 4 duplexes burned.

TRACY, Calif. — A fire destroyed four duplexes in Tracy Sunday evening, displacing eight families, according to South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

No cause has been determined yet, but according to the fire department, fireworks are being strongly considered because of the fireworks activity throughout the weekend. The department responded to about 40 calls on the 4th of July, an official said.

The fire burned the homes on West Clover Road near Cabrillo Court.

The fire started around 5 p.m. as a grass fire and winds blew it into the homes, according to the fire department. Firefighters from four stations responded.

The Red Cross established an evacuation center at the Valley Shopping Center parking lot on the West Clover Road and North Tracy Boulevard.

Fire destroys homes in Tracy 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS, DOWNLOAD OUR APP.