Fourth of July celebration in Tracy | Need to Know

TRACY, Calif. — In Tracy, the Fourth of July celebration will be too big for just one location.

The big event will have something for anyone at nearly any time of day.

Events kick off at Lincoln Park with the Hot Air Balloon Lift Off and Pancake Breakfast at 6 a.m.

The parade follows afterward at 10 a.m., starting at 6th Street and Central Avenue before ending at Lincoln Park. Once the parade ends, Lincoln Park will play host to vendor booths, fun zones for kids and more until 10 p.m.

Firework aficionados can head to Tracy High School around 7 p.m. to get ready for the show. Fireworks won't start until 9:30 p.m., but a magic show and kids activities will be available.

There will be some costs associated with the event. There's a $2 fee for kids age two through 12, $5 for adults 13 to 64, $2 for seniors.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.