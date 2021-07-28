City of Tracy gets $3.6 million for emergency housing facility

Tracy City Council Member Dan Arriola presented the city’s plan to the board of supervisors, which unanimously approved the proposal.

TRACY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved more than $3.6 million for an emergency housing facility in Tracy.

The facility, a first for the city of Tracy, is aimed at supporting the city’s homeless population with emergency housing and case management services, officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

The site will be located on Arbor Avenue, between MacArthur Drive and Holly Drive.

“Providing shelter and supportive services for those we serve who are experiencing homelessness is a top priority for our City Council; this action taken by the Board of Supervisors shows that addressing these service gaps in the City of Tracy is a priority for our County, too,” Mayor Nancy Young said.

The total budget for Tracy’s emergency housing facility is $6.2 million. The other $2.56 million was provided by funding in the CARES Act.

