Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

Tracy Police Department say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired causing officials to lock down the nearby school "out of an abundance of caution."

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby.

According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue.

The suspect had taken off, but additional calls came in saying the suspect was firing their weapon and heading north then eastbound on 12th Street from Central Avenue, causing officials to lock down the nearby school "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release.

10 minutes after initial reports, officers were able to find and arrest the suspect after a brief struggle without further incident, according to officials.

Officials say they are investigating and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Kenneth Steele at Kenneth. Steele@TracyPD.com or at 209-831-6660 or Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian. Azevedo@TracyPD.com or at 209-831-6534.

