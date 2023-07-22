x
Tracy man arrested, accused of killing his mother

Officers arrested the woman's son less than 12 hours after she was killed.

TRACY, Calif. — Police in Tracy arrested a man accused of killing his own 65-year-old mother Friday.

According to police, officers found the woman dead inside her home in the 1700 block of Thicket Court around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers said she was the obvious victim of a homicide.

Investigators identified her son, 26-year-old Spencer Carroll of Tracy, as the suspected killer and arrested him Saturday morning. 

Carroll was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

People with information on the homicide are asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6534.

