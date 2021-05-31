Man found dead in garage after house fire in Tracy

Firefighters said the fire appears to be accidental.

TRACY, Calif. — An early morning fire in Tracy left one man dead in a garage on Monday.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said their crews responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Vivian Court around 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters and police arrived at the scene and were able to get the blaze under control and extinguished within minutes, fire officials said.

As firefighters searched the home, they found a man who lived in the home dead in the garage. He was described as being 57-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined. However, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the fire appears to be accidental.