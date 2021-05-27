'He’s going to be really missed' | Tracy man's death in railyard shooting leaves neighbors mourning

Timothy Romo, of Tracy, was one of the nine victims in the shooting.

TRACY, Calif. — There's a neighborhood in the city of Tracy where the news of a deadly mass shooting in San Jose hit especially hard.

It's because that neighborhood was home to Timothy Romo, a 49-year-old Valley Transportation Authority worker who was killed Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed Romo was one of nine people killed in the San Jose railyard shooting before the suspected gunman took his own life.

While many might know Romo as a victim in the shooting, his neighborhood in Tracy knew him as a friend and as someone who never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

They said Romo was deeply committed to his family and recently became a grandfather.

"Family was all, what he lived for," said Jay Martin, a neighbor. "That’s why he said all the toys he had, the boat and the motorhome, was because of the kids."

Some of his Tracy neighbors said they would be attending a Thursday night vigil in downtown San Jose. It's a chance to pay respects to someone Martin remembers as a great person and a joy to be around.

"(He) Had that big laugh that you - living across the street - you’d always hear him before we’d see him," Martin said.

"He’s going to be really missed," he added.

The other victims in the shooting were identified as:

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

Michael Rudometkin, 40

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Adrian Balleza, 29

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Lane, 63

