Tracy Police Department searching for missing 84-year-old

The Tracy Police Department is looking for 84-year-old Ruben Gutierrez.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is looking for an 84-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night.

Police identified the missing man as Ruben Gutierrez. According to Tracy police, Gutierrez was last seen Tuesday night at his home near Emerson and Holly around 10:00 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, light blue short sleeve shirt, and dark gray pants.

If you or anyone has any information that could help the Tracy Police Department, you contact dispatch at 209-831-4552.