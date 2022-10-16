4 children in Tracy evade mobile home fire by escaping through window

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

TRACY, Calif. — Four children were able to evade the flames of a mobile home fire by leaving through a window, officials said.

The South San Joaquin Fire Authority responded to a reported mobile home fire along the 300 block of Grant Line Road in Tracy Sunday around 6:20 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the home on fire and were advised that four children could be inside. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and determined the children escaped through a window before firefighters arrived.

Authorities described the children as a 12-year-old, 3-year-old and and two 2-year-old twins.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire remains under investigation.